Mother and comedian Guz Khan make Uber Eats a cheery, positive experience

0 Shares Share

This first big brand campaign for Uber Eats from Mother is a refreshing, uncomplicated — but strategically clever — look at the life of a courier who delivers a dose of positivity with every meal.

<noscript><iframe title="bring it | Uber Eats" width="620" height="349" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-1tayzQn8uY?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Comedian Guz Khan is the star of BBC3 hit comedy series, Man Like Mobeen, and his Uber Eats line, “Bring it,” interprets most moments in life as a chance to shine.

<noscript><iframe title="Little Baby | Uber Eats" width="620" height="349" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Rf1IrFU4GMc?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

If you can set aside concerns about healthy eating choices, which Uber Eats customers must do, it’s a lovable campaign.

MAA creative scale: 8