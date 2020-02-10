Don't Miss

Mother and comedian Guz Khan make Uber Eats a cheery, positive experience

This first big brand campaign for Uber Eats from Mother is a refreshing, uncomplicated — but strategically clever — look at the life of a courier who delivers a dose of positivity with every meal.

Comedian Guz Khan is the star of BBC3 hit comedy series, Man Like Mobeen, and his Uber Eats line, “Bring it,” interprets most moments in life as a chance to shine.

If you can set aside concerns about healthy eating choices, which Uber Eats customers must do, it’s a lovable campaign.

MAA creative scale: 8

