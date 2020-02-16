Maximus awarded exclusive Notting Hill Carnival Out of Home contract

0 Shares Share

The new partnership will see Maximus working with Notting Hill Carnival Ltd., to help clients to capitalise on the diverse and desirable Carnival audience across the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Since its inception in 1964, the Notting Hill Carnival has grown into one of the world’s most spectacular celebrations of musicand culture. Now recognised worldwide it represents one of London’s prime advertising and sponsorship opportunities.

Maximus, originally formed as a premium billboard developer specialising in city centres, has recently grown its offering beyond Mega Banners. Carnival will sit in the ‘Maximus Live’ division, launched at the start of 2019 to focus on global events of cultural significance delivered through impactful Out of Home.

Notting Hill Carnival Ltd. began running the iconic event at the start of 2018 an its appeal and audiences have grown rapidly with over two million visitors. Maximus will deliver sponsorship and

advertising assets across the entire event, focusing on spectacular Out of Home opportunities that help clients stand above the crowd.

Notting Hill Carnival Ltd executive director Matthew Phillip says: “As a not-for-profit organisation working with a Commercial Partner is a natural next step for the Carnival. We are sitting on a fantastic proposition which we need to capitalise on. By working with a business like Maximus with a heritage in Out Of Home they will help to bring in revenue which we can reinvest into the event and build on its success.”

Maximus managing director Ged Weston says: “The Notting Hill Carnival represents an unprecedented opportunity for clients to dominate the hearts and minds of the visitors to Carnival. It is a perfect fit for Maximus Live. Outside of Rio this is the world’s biggest Carnival. We relish the opportunity to bring this to life for Notting Hill Carnival Ltd.”

About: Maximus is now the only privately-owned major UK based Out of Home advertising company.

Originally formed as a premium billboard developer specialising in City centres, we have since grown to become the market leader in mega sites across the UK, with an ever-expanding network that includes some of Europe’s most iconic locations.

Our heritage in new billboard site development is the foundation of our business and stems from landlord relationships that include all sectors of the property market including funds, public companies, government agencies and private landlords.

Through delivering time after time we have built a reputation for excellence and from this we have gained the trust of many of the world’s largest companies who we are proud to name as our clients. This unique position gives us access to an unrivalled portfolio of property enabling us to provide some of the best locations and networks for advertisers to showcase their brands to the world in a truly memorable way.

For more information please contact marketing@maximusmaximise.com.