Jungle Creations’ The Wild wins Accor social media accounts

Jungle Creations’ creative agency The Wild has won the UK social media marketing accounts for Accor hotel brands ibis, ibis Styles (below), ibis budget, Mercure and Novotel.

Beginning in February, The Wild will run the Facebook accounts for these brands, including the development and production of all content, supporting brand partnerships with the aim of diversifying the brands’ appeal.

The Wild head of strategy Tom McGirr says: “Accor has a refreshingly progressive view on the role social plays in their media mix, and most importantly, the role it plays in the lives of their consumers. Like us, they see it as a channel that gives them a chance to show off their personality and get people involved in conversations and moments that they actually care about.”

Accor Northern Europe brand director Claire Griffin says: “The Wild is the perfect partner for Accor and our ambitions on social. Although each of the brands that The Wild will be handling are very different – in both their proposition and audience – our ambition across all of them is the same: use social to elevate consumer experience beyond their stay at our hotels.”