Isobel saddles up for cinema-style Royal Ascot

0 Shares Share

The Royal Ascot race meeting in the UK – a key part of “the season” – does rather divide opinion. This year should be particularly interesting from a gossip point of view: will under-fire Prince Andrew accompany Her Maj in one of the open carriages opening the June meeting, if he doesn’t will his offspring make the cut?

In recent years the meeting (which has excellent races) has been bedevilled by over-refreshed City types and their floozies behaving badly, lowering the tome somewhat.

London agency Isobel has been charged with raising the aforementioned tone with a cinema-style approach, showing the meeting as (among other things) the ideal venue for more decorous romances.

<noscript><iframe width="589" height="445" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4b1DlHJp-qc" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Ascot Racecourse chief commercial officer Juliet Slot says: “We wanted to launch a very different campaign for Royal Ascot 2020 to appeal to an audience that is increasingly turning to online platforms, such as Netflix, to enjoy the latest drama series and cinematography.

“I hope that people agree we have delivered a campaign that embodies the excitement and atmosphere that Royal Ascot has been delivering to racegoers for some 250 years. We look forward to welcoming regulars of the Royal Meeting again this year, alongside newcomers who are yet to experience the spectacle in person.”

Tricky one this: to some Royal Ascot is the height of snobbish silliness (dress codes and all that), to others a unique combo of sporting excellence and traditional style.

So does Isobel manage to stay aboard?

Just about, MAA creative scale: 7.