Brave bolsters creative offer with two new hirings

0 Shares Share

Brave, the London creative agency owned by Lagardère Sports and Entertainment, has bolstered its creative offer by hiring Paul Pearson as a creative director from Karmarama.

Peardon worked at the Accenture Interactive-owned agency for six years. Brave has also hired copywriter Rachael Kendrick from Ogilvy.

Pearson (left) says: “After six great years at Karmarama, it was time for a new challenge, and I couldn’t be happier with the opportunity I’ve been given at BRAVE. It’s a vibrant, energetic and progressive agency that believes in courageous creative. I love the ambition and can’t wait to get started.”

Brave creative director Caroline Paris says: “We are excited to expand our creative team by welcoming two new faces to bolster our current offering. Both Paul and Rachael and their rich heritage in creative delivery are real coups. Both will bring new ideas and fresh creative thought to the agency and are the icing on the cake to a great start to the year.”

Brave clients include John Frieda, Panasonic, Amazon, HP, Lovehoney, Superdrug, Age UK and Mattel.