Need help with New Year Resolutions? TikTok is here for you

Posted by: Emma Hall

Vaping has become a teen scourge, and according to the Truth Initiative, 50 per cent of 15 to 24 year-olds have resolved to quit the habit this year.

Truth Initiative has partnered with a bunch of TikTok influencers to start a viral movement reminiscent of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, which was a phenomenon in the summer of 2014.

This time it’s the “Ice Water Trick Shot,” which encourages young people to find new and interesting ways to say goodbye to vaping and chuck their Juuls into some ice water. There are some clever tricks here using golf clubs, fancy kicks, drones, and swimming pools. Let’s hope they don’t all take up cigarettes instead.

Emma Hall is the former London Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

