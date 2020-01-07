Need help with New Year Resolutions? TikTok is here for you

0 Shares Share

Vaping has become a teen scourge, and according to the Truth Initiative, 50 per cent of 15 to 24 year-olds have resolved to quit the habit this year.

Truth Initiative has partnered with a bunch of TikTok influencers to start a viral movement reminiscent of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, which was a phenomenon in the summer of 2014.

This time it’s the “Ice Water Trick Shot,” which encourages young people to find new and interesting ways to say goodbye to vaping and chuck their Juuls into some ice water. There are some clever tricks here using golf clubs, fancy kicks, drones, and swimming pools. Let’s hope they don’t all take up cigarettes instead.