0 Shares Share

More (largely) meaningless communication: Adidas telling us that we can deal with stress by running, courtesy of TBWA.

It helps us “reconnect,” it seems. Although reconnect with what isn’t specified.

Can see how Nike owns running (helps you run a marathon in under two hours if you can afford the shoes) so Adidas (which usually does football) may be forgiven for treading carefully. But this carefully?

MAA creative scale: 4.