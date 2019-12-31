Is Idris Elba’s new all-electric Ford really a sheep in Mustang clothing?

0 Shares Share

Over the years Ford has been rather short of iconic cars, the Ferrari-beating GT40 way back in the day and, from time to time, the Mustang.

UK readers may remember the time when cops on ITV roared around in the Ford Capri and Granada.

Here’s one of new US creative AOR BBDO’s first efforts, an electric SUV “with a heart of a Mustang.” So it doesn’t look like a Mustang at all. It’s signed up the ever-useful Idris Elba to epitomise this motor with a touch (but only a touch) of “rebellion.”

They say a camel is a horse designed by a committee and so is this: trying so hard to hit all the client’s touch points that the moody direction and Mr Elba are somewhat wasted.

MAA creative scale: 3.