McCann promotes Tommy Smith to managing director post

Tommy Smith, McCann London’s joint head of business leadership, has been promoted to managing director of the agency. He replaces Jessica Tamsedge, who left at the end of 2022 to become UK CEO of Dentsu Creative.

Smith will sit on the management team and report to London CEO Polly McMorrow. He’ll be in charge of day-to-day management of the agency and will continue to run the global Just Eat Takeaway account, as well as Nestlé Cereals and Wimbledon.

He joined McCann London as a managing partner in 2016, moving from his role as account director at Fallon. With Just Eat, he’s been part of a team that’s created some good, popular advertising, delivering the “Did somebody say Just Eat?” line through stars like Snoop Dogg and Katy Perry.

Susan O’Brien, VP brand at Just Eat, gives an impressive endorsement. She said: Tommy is our absolute partner in business. Smart, committed and collaborative. He understands us as people as much as he does our business, and we’re excited about his next step at McCann.”

Smith said: “This is a new chapter for me and the agency, and one I am incredibly excited to be a part of. Being entrusted with a position that will play a critical role in impacting our culture, our business and our clients’ business is not something I take lightly.”

His appointment introduces a longer-standing McCann member into the leadership team, which has been refreshed over the last year or so to bring in Polly McMorrow from BBH, CSO Nusara Chinnaphasaen and COO Jemima Monies from adam&eveDDB. Chief creative officers Rob Doubal and Laurence Thompson joined in 2012.