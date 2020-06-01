New Commercial Arts win Halifax from adam&eveDDB

0 Shares Share

James Murphy and David Golding have pulled a big win out of the bag by taking the Halifax account from adam&eveDDB.

Halifax has a long history with this duo, who launched New Commercial Arts only two weeks ago. Murphy and Golding worked on the Halifax business while at Rainey Kelly Y&R, then won it for adam&eve in 2011 (pre DDB), and once again the client has followed them to their start-up agency.

New Commercial Arts will work on brand strategy, advertising and customer experience for Halifax, providing a good opportunity for the agency to flex all its muscles at once.

Catherine Kehoe, chief customer officer, said, “The most successful modern brands are defined by an alchemy between strategy, experience and communications. New Commercial Arts has been set up with this philosophy at its heart. We are delighted to be their founding client”.

James Murphy, CEO, New Commercial Arts, said, “We couldn’t wish for a more exciting opportunity. Halifax is a big and important brand, the client has a powerful mandate to unify brand strategy and customer experience and real creative ambition. It’s a strong endorsement for the model we are building”.

Adam&EveDDB remains the Agency of Record for Lloyds Bank, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.