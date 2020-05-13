Snoop Dogg joins Just Eat’s insistent chorus

0 Shares Share

McCann London’s ‘Did somebody say Just Eat’ is a real throwback – to the days when jingles ruled the airwaves. But it undoubtedly works, even if it drives you mad.

Now, though, Just Eat is going all sophisticated, enlisting rapper Snoop Dogg for a new global campaign.

<noscript><iframe title="Did Somebody Say - Just Eat ft. Snoop Dogg (Official Video w/o subs)" width="620" height="349" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/kcrfZg20a9g?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Just Eat CMO Susan O’Brien says: “We know our original ‘Did Somebody Say Just Eat’ jingle is a bit of an opinion-divider and it led to many a conversation, or sing-a-long, as people enjoyed their favourite takeaway.

“As much as we love it, what better way to step things up a notch than to get the help of a global legend? Snoop answered our call and created a version of the song that got us all smiling.”

Wouldn’t be a surprise if ever-ingenious McCann CCOs Rob Doubal and Laurence Thomson have other performers lined up – Elton John for Christmas?

Proper advertising, whether you go for Snoop or not. A candidate for campaign of the year.

MAA creative scale (this one): 7.5.