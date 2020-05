0 Shares Share

Here’s Graham Fink for the One Club For Creativity’s Creative Month explaining, from his lockdown cave, how he sees creativity. Fink, a multimedia artist as well as lauded ad creative (and good friend of MAA), praises the generalist over the specialist, what he calls ‘Renaissance Pioneers.’

Examples include Jack Kerouac, Leonardo and Bjork plus Fink’s extraordinary ‘drawing with eyes.’ There’s also an interview with him carried out by a rather fetching robot.