Ocean launches Covid-19 recovery creative competition

Out of home digital media owner Ocean Outdoor is launching the Crucial Creative Competition, a £1million prize fund to help galvanise advertisers and agencies as the Covid-19 crisis begins to ease.

The Crucial Creative Competition replaces Ocean’s long-running annual digital creative competition which is postponed to 2021. Brands and creative agencies are invited to submit creative concepts which leverage Ocean’s digital assets to convey positive, helpful consumer messages as the UK emerges from Covid-19 restrictions.

Three winning entries will be displayed across Ocean’s portfolio of premium screens from July, sharing advertising space worth between £250,000 and £500,000 each.

Ocean Outdoor CMO Richard Malton says: “Now, more than ever, Ocean is inviting Britain’s brightest creative minds and brands to keep us safe and well by educating our citizens how to adapt to the new normal through relevant, positive messages or by simply making us smile.”

“We’re looking to Britain’s brands to promote a sense of well-being, giving us the confidence boost we all need in a way that is timely and relevant to the current situation regards Covid-19. The judges will be assessing the relevance of ideas, the strength of the creative and its context in relation to Ocean screens, their communities and audiences.”