MSQ partners with Brave Spark for full service production

Marketing group MSQ Partners is boosting its content offer via a deal with production agency Brave Spark. As part of the deal Brave Spark will embed producer resources in MSQ’s London studio, becoming the default provider of video content across the group.

MSQ agencies include Holmes & Marchant (branding & design), Smarts Communicate (PR and content), Stack (customer activation and engagement), Stein IAS (B2B marketing), The Gate (creative and media), Walk-In Media (full-service media) and twentysix (digital.) Brave Spark offers strategy, creative, production, post-production and development, all in-house.

MSQ CEO Peter Reid says: “We have long had the desire to more deeply embed video and tech production capabilities at the core of our joined-up creative offer. Through this partnership, we will be able to bring clients a much more flexible, agile and responsive creative experience, making it easy for clients to take advantage of the dynamic content space at modest levels of investment.”