Grey London wins Very Group from St Luke’s

Posted by: Staff in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 1 min ago 0

Grey London has won Very Group from long-serving agency St Luke’s. Very Group is owned by the warring Barclay Brothers. Its brands include Littlewoods.com.

Very Group CMO Carly O’Brien says: “We want to be the number one destination for shoppers who value flexible ways to pay, and Grey’s passion and energy to help us achieve this ambition came through loud and clear during our remote pitch process. We’re confident that the Grey team will bring the right ideas and execution to help us continue re-writing retail.

“We also want to say thank you to the St Luke’s team, who have played a vital role in the development of the Very and Littlewoods brands over a number of years.”

Grey London CEO Anna Panczyk says: “As we slowly enter the ‘new normal’, we’re thrilled to be chosen by The Very Group. We share their passion for helping customers say ‘yes’ and believe we can play our part in helping to take their retail brands to the next level.”

