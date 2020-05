0 Shares Share

Are our heartstrings more prone to tugging in Covid-19?

It’s Mothers Day in Australia on Sunday and DDB Sydney is giving it both barrels in this clever variant for McDonald’s. Ace direction by Finch’s Christopher Riggert.

Burger King tends to win the plaudits for its cheeky geurrilla marketing but McD (outside the US oddly) is consistently good.

Ripper.

MAA creative scale: 9.