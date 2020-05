0 Shares Share

It’s the 75th anniversary of VE Day (Victory in Europe), celebrated in suitably boisterous fashion at the time as a grateful world bade goodbye to Adolf and his odious cronies.

Piccadilly Lights owner Landsec and operator Ocean Outdoor have donated this prime central London space to the Royal British Legion and Ministry of Defence to celebrate the anniversary in the current straightened times – and what a contrast.

Ocean’s having a pretty good war.