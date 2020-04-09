Julia Louis-Dreyfus makes ultimate sacrifice to combat virus

0 Shares Share

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is doing her bit to persuade people to stay home in the virus, but going the extra mile for California governor Gavin Newsom.

Celebs saying they’re on our side too have become rather tedious. Doing without your “glam team” is rather winning though.

.@OfficialJLD you’ve never looked better. ? Let's bend the curve by staying home and keeping our distance, California. #StayHomeSaveLiveshttps://t.co/snYe5vmHg6 pic.twitter.com/inqU77IyRv — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) April 8, 2020

Democrat Newsom for Joe Biden’s running mate? Louis-Dreyfus knows the territory well too – from Veep.