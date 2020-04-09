Don't Miss

Julia Louis-Dreyfus makes ultimate sacrifice to combat virus

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is doing her bit to persuade people to stay home in the virus, but going the extra mile for California governor Gavin Newsom.

Celebs saying they’re on our side too have become rather tedious. Doing without your “glam team” is rather winning though.

Democrat Newsom for Joe Biden’s running mate? Louis-Dreyfus knows the territory well too – from Veep.

One comment

  1. Avatar
    George Parker
    April 9, 2020 at 12:22 pm

    Best thing I’ve seen in ages. She is a treasure. Check out her acceptance speech when she won the Mark Twain Award. Brilliant.

