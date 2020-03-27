Don't Miss

Wartime posters brought up to date with Covid-19 messages

Design agency TW Creative has been putting out these pastiche posters over the last couple of weeks, updating the messaging as the Covid-19 crisis develops. Outdoor was a powerful medium before social isolating came into force, but for now social media has to step in and do the job.

Katie Whitehead, new business director of TW Creative says: “We thought we’d re-purpose the work created during the two world wars by bringing some new meaning to the posters. We’ve called the series ‘Re-Posters’ because we want to remain as faithful to the originals as much as possible. From a creative standpoint, we like the way that just by altering a few words, the posters are given a renewed purpose, a new lease of life.”

Emma Hall is the former London Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

