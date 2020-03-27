Wartime posters brought up to date with Covid-19 messages

0 Shares Share

Design agency TW Creative has been putting out these pastiche posters over the last couple of weeks, updating the messaging as the Covid-19 crisis develops. Outdoor was a powerful medium before social isolating came into force, but for now social media has to step in and do the job.

Katie Whitehead, new business director of TW Creative says: “We thought we’d re-purpose the work created during the two world wars by bringing some new meaning to the posters. We’ve called the series ‘Re-Posters’ because we want to remain as faithful to the originals as much as possible. From a creative standpoint, we like the way that just by altering a few words, the posters are given a renewed purpose, a new lease of life.”