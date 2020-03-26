MAA’s blast from the past: the Sugar Puffs Honey Monster

We’re re-running some older faves as striking new campaigns are rather thin on the ground and here’s an oldie from 1976, Honey Monster from the great Boase Massimi Pollitt, probably the best TV agency under creative director John Webster.

But it’s surprisingly contemporary, just the kind of thing that could take its place in a cheap-as-chips online content package (given a dash of comic genius.) Viral fame would certainly ensue.

<noscript><iframe width="589" height="445" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/sW_5-DhV1gE" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Honey Monster even had its own hairdresser (she cut mine once or twice back in the day.)

Great ads weren’t all about huge budgets and Ridley Scott.

PS Honey Monster’s pal is Henry McGee, who served his time as the very un-woke TV comedian Benny Hill’s sidekick.