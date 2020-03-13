London’s V&A picks Syzygy for digital media duties

0 Shares Share

London’s V&A museum (Victoria & Albert) has chosen Syzygy London as its digital media agency after a competitive pitch. Syzygy is part of the WPP empire.

V&A head of digital media and publishing Kati Price says: “We’re really looking forward to working with SYZYGY. The team have demonstrated real passion for the V&A and its work and impressed us with their strategic approach to maximising our online visibility and exposure.”

Syzygy digital planner Will Bunnage says: “It is an absolute privilege to be working with such an influential cultural icon and we can’t wait to get started. The team are real fans of the V&A and we are confident that our unique “digital architect” approach to planning will accelerate online visibility for this well-regarded UK destination, and ultimately increase memberships and footfall.”