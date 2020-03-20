Budden takes top creative role at AKQA, R/GA’s Bezzina returns to London as MD

0 Shares Share

There seem to be quite a lot of people changing jobs or moving up in adland (for the job changers it might be deemed a good time to go on gardening leave.)

At WPP’s AKQA Johnny Budden (below) is moving up to be executive creative director of UK and Sweden.

Budden launched AKQA’s the Paris studio, working with clients including Red Bull, Nike, Hermés, Dior and Chanel. Before that he led creative activities at AKQA’s New York studio.

Budden says: “I’m beyond excited to continue with this incredible team to deliver best-in-class work with true, meaningful results.

“We have a civic responsibility to put some of the world’s wrongs right. Together with AKQA partners, such as Map and Universal, we are able to amplify our clients’ purpose and have a positive impact on the environment and society in ways the world hasn’t seen before.”

Setting the bar ambitiously high, then, but AKQA is an interesting multi-disciplinary outfit. A little under the radar perhaps at WPP.

At the same time Interpublic’s R/GA, another digital veteran, has announced that Rebecca Bezzina is its new SVP/MD of London.



Bezzina (left) moves from R/GA Australia where she was MD of the Sydney and Melbourne offices. She previously worked in London.

Bezzina says: “I’m thrilled to be back at R/GA and to be given the opportunity to lead this group of hugely talented creatives, designers and technologists. R/GA is a company that has never stood still – so while coming back feels familiar in some ways, it’s also just as new, different and exciting as the first day I joined the company.

“I and the whole London team are already focused on the next decade of innovation, and the growth opportunities out there for our clients and for us.”