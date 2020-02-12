WPP back on the buying trail with tech consultancy XumaK

0 Shares Share

WPP is back on the acquisition trail: Wunderman Thompson has bought Miami-based XumaK, termed a “premier marketing technology consultancy” specialising in “implementing performance-driven commerce solutions.” Clients have included Digicel and MetLife.

Founded in 2004, XumaK is a relative minnow with a Miami HQ, two development centres in Guatemala and Colombia and 60 staff. But WPP, once by far the busiest acquirer among the ad holding companies, has been out of the fray recently, concentrating on internal reorganisation and disposals.

WPP says XumaK will “drive the experience technology capability for Wunderman Thompson North America.” No doubt it will, but what do such entities actually do?