Samsung enlists Lewis Capaldi for Brit TV bid

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, Media, News, PR

It’s the UK’s Brit Awards tonight, the celebrated annual event for boozed up music industry types to behave even more badly than last year (mind you, they’ll have to go a bit to exceed the NME awards with the UK’s most obnoxious “rapper,” to whom they foolishly gave an award.)

So Samsung and PR firm Taylor Herring have enlisted warbler of the moment Lewis Capaldi for a “surprise” concert in London’s Covent Garden at the weekend, highlights shown during the Brits. Shot on the new S20 phone, taking a leaf out of Apple’s book.

Could the gals in the front row be models by any chance?

Anyway, a smart bit of topical marketing.

MAA creative scale: 7.

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

