M&S takes denim pitch up an unhelpful hill

Does M&S have the faintest clue what it’s doing?

Apparently it sells lots of jeans and stuff so it’s charged clothing agency Odd with flogging a few more by making its rather humdrum brand more hip and exciting. Seems sensible enough, if only they could manage to order them in the right sizes (a trip around any M&S sale is a tour of extra large and extra small – surely some mistake?)

Here we go.

Words almost fail. WTF is this nonsense about?

Looks like it was filmed through a used tea bag.

MAA creative scale: 2.