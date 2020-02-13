Gü merges Out of Home and social media for Valentine’s Day

0 Shares Share

If you’re going to riff on Valentine’s Day you may as well find the biggest canvas you can and that’s certainly the case with dessert brand Gü in this timely interactive campaign.

Gü is inviting dessert lovers to submit romantic tweets inspired by love songs – with a Gü twist – via the UK’s largest Out of Home indoor digital screen at London’s busiest train station Waterloo. Produced by Grand Visual, the creative arm of Talon Outdoor, and planned and bought by Talon and John Ayling Associates using Talon’s OpenLoop optimisation platform.

Gü marketing controller Amy Heap says: “We wanted a truly interactive campaign designed to create memorable moments while having fun with the brand. We also wanted to ramp up our social media activity using DOOH as the anchor for engaging social audiences. Gü’s Love Notes is a step-change for us – a campaign that is driven by Gü fans and highlights Gü as the perfect dessert or gift this Valentine’s Day.”