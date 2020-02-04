Former Aegis boss Jerry Buhlmann surfaces at Croud

0 Shares Share

We’ve mentioned Jerry Buhlmann a couple of times recently in stories about Dentsu Aegis Network, now its former CEO has surfaced as non-executive chairman of digital marketing agency Croud. Buhlmann (below) is one of a number of investors in a recent £30m minority stake investment headed by Lloyds Bank’s LDC.

Founded in 2011, Croud offers a full suite of digital services including strategy and consultancy. Its clients include Vans, AMC Networks, The North Face and Hiscox. Croud also launched a global marketing platform, Serpico, in 2019 aimed at in-house teams.

Croud, co-founded by Luke Smith and Ben Knight, reports an annual revenue of £15m with growth last year of 40 per cent.

CEO Smith says: “It’s an absolute honour to welcome Jerry Buhlmann to Croud’s board. He is A-league when it comes to our industry, and brings a wealth of experience to our business. This is a huge validation of both the business the Croud team has built over the past eight years, but also our decision to remain independent and partner with LDC.”

Buhlmann says: “Croud is an exceptional business with a high performance culture delivering innovation and value to its clients. Croud is at the cutting edge of new technology, new client-focused services and business models which will drive value for all their stakeholders.

“Both Luke and Ben are dedicated and visionary leaders and I’m looking forward to supporting them to continue Croud’s outstanding growth and success.”