0 Shares Share

Sale ads are inclined to drive you nuts at this time of year – isn’t every day a sale these days? – so it’s wise of beds empire DFS and agency Krow (‘work’ backwards it seems) to place their fortunes in the safe hands of Aardman’s Wallace and Gromit.

Not them again you might groan but, as ever, they deliver with a nicely executed tale of craftmanship.

MAA creative scale: 7.