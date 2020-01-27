The Gate Edinburgh wins SSE business-focussed rebrand

2 Shares Share

UK energy company SSE is selling its consumer business to go-go Ovo Energy and concentrating on its substantial SSE Business Energy operation, a separate business within SSE which supplies electricity and gas to business and public sector customers in Britain.

The company currently supplies around 500,000 electricity and gas metering points for such customers, majoring on renewable energy.

SSE (formerly Scottish & Southern Energy) has appointed The Gate Edinburgh, part of listed marcoms group MSQ Partners, to handle the rebrand following a three-month pitch that also included agencies in London, Edinburgh and Dublin.

SSE MD of corporate affairs Alan Young says: “The Gate Edinburgh have developed a strong strategic understanding of what SSE is seeking to achieve. This is allied to an imaginative yet highly practical creative approach that we believe is resulting in a strong visual and verbal identity for SSE that will endure for years to come.”

The Gate Edinburgh MD Helen Hourston says: “SSE is embarking on a really exciting new chapter and in doing so making a big commitment towards helping achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. We’re delighted to be helping them build a strong brand platform for the future.”

With the UK government intent on “levelling up” the regions and Scotland and Wales following the General Election it will be interesting to see if other agency groups put more effort into their agencies outside London.