Sorrell’s S4C inks deal with Mexico digital leader Circus

Sir Martin Sorrell’s S4Capital has announced another “merger’ (its favoured term), this time with Mexico City’s award-winning Circus Marketing, described as a fully integrated digital agency.

Circus, which also has an office in Spain, will be rolled into S4C’s content practice, headed by MediaMonks.

The move boosts S4C’s LatAm presence which now boasts eight locations in the region. Circus has 350 staff with $38m in revenues and clients include Netflix, Spotify, Google, Facebook and Uber. Here’s Circus for Lala milk at the Russia World Cup.

Sorrell says: “Bruno Lambertini, Ignacio Liaudat and Luis Alonso and their colleagues at Circus share our vision of focusing on purely digital content, unencumbered by analogue baggage. Circus also embraces our data-driven holy trinity model and embodies faster, better, cheaper or speed, quality and value. They are buying into our unitary model, combining seamlessly with our content and programmatic practices.”

At the same time S4C has announced that it is on track to hit its year-end targets with like-for-like revenue and gross profit set to increase by more than 40 per cent. It will announce its full year results on March 18.