Perfect Storm rides vegan wave with new French contender

0 Shares Share

Plant-based products are certainly providing a boon for agencies and now the UK’s Quiet Storm has been picked to handle new French-owned brand Nutritious Delicious following a three-way pitch via Oystercatchers.

Nutritious Delicious (not a bad name) is owned by Andros which also owns Bonne Maman. In France Nutritious Delicious is known as Gourmand & Vegetal, a bit clinical for Brexit Britain.

Rania Robinson of Quiet Storm says: “Consumer appetite has recently moved towards plant-based, healthier foods. A major and significant shift, this is a trend now set to continue – and one that Nutritious Delicious is well-placed to deliver against given Andros’ fruit-processing specialism, French heritage and credentials in producing some of the tastiest products on the market.”

Zoe Bernstein of Nutritious Delicious says: “We are very excited to be working with Quiet Storm who demonstrated a great combination of strategic thinking and creativity on this new brand.”

Nutritious Delicious products have been certified ‘V-label’, meaning the products are made without any animals or animal part ingredients. They are lactose and gluten-free, which is probably also handy in this market.

All these new V-brands can’t succeed of course but it looks as though some, at least, will hang on after Veganuary.