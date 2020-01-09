Don't Miss

National Trust celebrates calm amidst modern chaos in debut from Wieden+Kennedy

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News, PR 2 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Wieden+Kennedy is making its debut for the National Trust – won towards the end of last year – with a year-long online, social and print campaign hymning the National Trust’s role as an oasis of calm in a noisy, hectic world.

The campaign uses some words from NT founder Octavia Hill from 1883. The NT is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year.

National Trust director general Hilary McGrady says: “For years the National Trust – its staff and volunteers – have been working to preserve and protect, to look after species in decline; to reintroduce species that we know are integral to caring for the natural world. Our next chapter will be about scaling this up.

“It will also be about helping millions of people to reconnect with nature and galvanising them to fight with determination and care, to save our common treasures.”

Well we can all do with a bit of calm. Nicely done by W+K.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.