Havas unveils convincing lesson for teacher recruitment

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News

Surrounded by teachers present and past at MAA Towers so better be respectful about this one, ‘Every lesson shapes a life’ by Havas for the UK’s Department of Education.

Featuring Addison Brown, a science teacher at Bedford High School in Leigh, Greater Manchester. Science and maths teachers are in particularly short supply in the UK but Addison is a convincing good egg.

And it’s a good, respectful effort from Havas, nicely shot with just enough of a story.

Government communications (not party communications) seem in a good place at the moment, under the unlikely auspices of the Cabinet Office. MullenLowe’s work for the NHS (the other focus of the government’s big recruitment drive) is also excellent.

MAA creative scale: 8.

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

