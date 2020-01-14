Former Kinetic exec Mike Segrue to chair escalator ad company MotionIcon

0 Shares Share

Out of Home advertising is everywhere these days, on the rapidly escalating number of escalators too.

Leading this particular charge is MotionIcon, which instals ad-friendly escalators in shopping malls, stations and the like.

MotionIcon UK and Europe already operates in 37 countries carrying brands including Converse, Adidas, Nike, Estee Lauder, Paco Rabanne, Disney and Lego. It has just appointed Mike Segrue, a founding director of Kinetic Worldwide which was subsequently bought by WPP, as chairman of MediaIcon UK and Europe.

Segrue (left), who is also a partner in consultancy the Workman Partnership and commercial director of MAA, says: “I’m thrilled to be joining CEO Chris Harmon and his team at MotionIcon UK & Europe.

“Whilst digital out of home rightly continues its expansion, the relationship between audiences and OOH media is still driven by ‘wow factor’ and the quality and impact of Motion Icon’s unique escalator advertising has that. In a mall or transport environment, it really becomes a memorable brand experience.”