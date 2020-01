Boots Opticians joins the fashionistas in Ogilvy’s best so far

Somehow or other Boots is still with us on the struggling British high street although it looks urgently in need of a retread. But people still need pharmacies..

Ogilvy took over the reins from Mother a couple of years ago – Boots didn’t want to move but its owners did a Davos WPP deal – since when it’s been a bit iffy.

But this is better, promoting its opticians business with a faux Italian fashion film.

Good end line too, simple and to the point.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.