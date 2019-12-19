Sadoun admits he is ‘fatigué’ after a year of fighting for fees in Publicis Groupe Christmas message

0 Shares Share

Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun is continuing in the Christmas tradition of his predecessor, Maurice Lévy, by unveiling a self-deprecating video at Christmas. Sadoun is half way through his third year in the post, but once again Lévy (still chairman of the supervisory board) has got in on the act.

In 2017, Levy appeared as a much younger man while Sadoun was made up to look old; this year Lévy is revealed to be the bumbling, inept cameraman trying to save money and time by filming the message on his phone. While the shot goes in and out of focus, Arthur tells us all how tired he is (he even looks tired and appears to be wearing quite a lot of make up) and talks about the fight for fees and for his vision of the industry. Should resonate with a wide audience in adland.