Samsung ‘flips’ over skateboards in new work by Iris

Skateboarding is making only its second appearance as an Olympic Sport this summer, and Samsung – a long-time Olympic sponsor – is getting on board to promote its Galaxy Z Flip5 foldable phone.

Courtesy of Samsung, three influencers unbox a new skateboard, safety gear and a Flip5, then use the phone to film themselves having a go at the sport. The campaign is part of a wider commitment by Samsung and Skateboard GB to help fund skateboarding lessons across the UK.

Annika Bizon, marketing and omni channel director at Samsung UK&I, said: “‘First Flips’ represents Samsung’s commitment to innovation and our dedication to supporting emerging sports and cultural movements. We believe this campaign will resonate deeply with young consumers and build a lasting bond with our brand.”

Skateboarding is apparently growing in popularity among Gen Z consumers, and these films are nicely done: the influencers look like they’re having a laugh.

MAA creative scale: 6.5