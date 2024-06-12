Bellingham does a Beckham in his boxers for Kardashian’s Skims

England’s hopes are resting on Jude Bellingham this summer, and so are the hopes of an increasing number of brands. The star midfielder is already fronting campaigns for Adidas and Lucozade, and now he’s gone down a more Beckham-style route with an underwear shoot for Kim Kardashian’s brand, Skims.

Kardashian has even launched the Jude Bellingham Essentials range in his honour, with boxers costing around £20 a pair.

Jude Bellingham for SKIMS Mens. pic.twitter.com/dLonn9puKN — SKIMS (@skims) June 11, 2024

You can’t blame Bellingham for cashing in, but England fans will be hoping he doesn’t go the way of midfielder Jack Grealish, whose famous looks and charm won him a lot of commercial contracts but didn’t get him into the England squad for Euro 2024.