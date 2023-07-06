WPP opens eight-agency new campus in Manchester

WPP is continuing its campus drive even in the WFH era, opening its first UK site outside London on the former Granada Studios site Enterprise City. The new campus will house eight WPP agencies: EssenceMediacom, Cheetham Bell, Code Computerlove, Wavemaker, Cloud Commerce Group and Kinetic plus newbies to the area Ogilvy Health and VMLY&R Health.

The 67,000-sq ft office space, to be officially opened by Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, will cater for 550 staff.

Burnham says: “We’re really pleased to see WPP strengthen its presence here in our city-region with the opening of a major new site in Manchester. This campus is another testament to our international competitiveness and showcases our ability to attract world-renowned businesses and world-class talent. The presence of WPP, along with other industry giants, is helping to transform the economic landscape of Greater Manchester and support a growing success story.”

WPP CEO Mark Read says:?“Our Manchester agencies have achieved significant growth and success, driven by the extraordinary talent and dedication of our people. It is their accomplishments that have paved the way for the creation of this new state-of-the-art campus.

“Manchester is a thriving creative hub and it has always been our intention to invest in a campus that would bring our agencies together in the city. This move further demonstrates our commitment to facilitate collaboration, fuel creativity, and give clients access to the breadth and depth of WPP talent in one location.”