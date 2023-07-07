Orange enters the weightlessness ad stakes with Publicis Conseil

Remember when Orange was a pioneering mobile brand in the UK, in the days when mobiles seemed an opportunity rather than a hassle? Its ads, from the then WCRS, were pretty good too.

Orange is still around in some markets but in an online universe riddle by paranoia, much of it justified.

So agency Publicis Conseil has taken to the air (literally) to illustrate the fear factor. The message being that, with Orange, you’re embarking on a “trust journey.” directed by Seb Edwards with SFX from The Mill.

Not quite the epic Burberry’s prize-winning ‘Open Spaces’ was a couple of years ago was or Juan Cabral’s epic for IKEA. Some nifty dancing from Chiara Corbetta helps.

MAA creative scale: 8.