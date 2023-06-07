Diageo appoints M&C Saatchi to ‘Refreshingly Irish’ Rockshore brand

0 Shares Share

Rockshore, the Diageo-owned Irish lager and cider brand, has a new agency – M&C Saatchi – and a new brand platform.

The ‘Refreshingly Irish’ campaign is all about the craic, and the often pretty brutal banter that happens between true friends. It’s their “Refreshingly Irish” way of showing affection.

A 30-second TV spot is a pastiche of classic love song videos. Featuring As Long As You Love Me by American boyband Backstreet Boys, it stars a new brand “character” called Rocko, who subverts the song’s lyrics to throw in plenty of insults.

Linda Bradley, head of beer at Diageo Ireland, said: “We have achieved a lot since launching Rockshore five years ago, but we still have big ambitions for the brand. With this original, refreshing creative approach, we are confident that M&C Saatchi London can help us build a meaningful and distinctive place in Irish consumers’ hearts and minds.”

Guy Bradbury, creative partner at M&C Saatchi London, said: “From the very start of this campaign, we wanted to create a distinctive creative platform, that was true to the nature of real Irish friendship. We’ve taken a classic love song from the Backstreet Boys and subverted it to make something memorable.”