What’s a boner? and other awkward questions answered for parents by Amaze and Goodby Silverstein

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 1 hour ago 0

To be fair, it doesn’t take a lockdown for young people to get curious, but at a time when parent-child relationships are pretty intense, this series of 15-second spots for Amaze, an online sex education platform, seems particularly appropriate.

Amaze is a YouTube series of 100 animated videos, which has already attracted more than 35 million views. Let’s just hope the algorithms don’t get the wrong idea for when the kids go back to home school on BBC Bitesize.

The light touch is very effective, and it’s good to see some quality production. All those low-res Zoom ads are wearing a bit thin.

