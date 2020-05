We Are Social finds new meaning for home in IKEA’s anti-homophobia drive

Sunday was International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (blimey, all of them at once) and We Are Social Milan has produced a supporting campaign for IKEA to run across 25 of the retail giant’s markets (five missing, wonder which they are?)

In the time of coronavirus lockdowns it’s a clever spin on ‘home.’ Produced in-house.



Blessedly un-preachy.

Classy from We Are Social.

