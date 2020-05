0 Shares Share

It’s Ramadan in the UK so Tesco is promoting its halal meats with this lively effort from BBH (presumably) as part of its ‘Food Love Stories’ campaign. Predictably it’s provoked a Twitter storm, in large part from people who disapprove of the way halal meat is despatched.

For others, though, it’s the beards. At first I thought they were spoofs, a kind of muslim ZZ Top.

Deep waters obviously – but maybe a trim would have helped.