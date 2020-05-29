Pablo wins ‘red nose’ charity Comic Relief

0 Shares Share

London agency Pablo has won Comic Relief – the venerable charity best known for its Red Nose Day flagship fundraising event – after a pitch. Pablo already handled linked Sport Relief.

Comic Relief head of marketing and communication Jo Cullen says: “Throughout the pitch process, Pablo clearly demonstrated they understand the scale of ambition we have for our campaigns. Their expertise in leveraging multiple communication channels and fresh thinking made them the obvious choice as our creative partner.

“Our work on Sport Relief 2020 helped us to increase our brand relevance and we are looking forward to achieving the same with our flagship Red Nose Day campaign. We’re excited about strengthening our relationship and working together on Red Nose Day 2021.”

Pablo co-founder Gareth Mercer says: “Many of us grew up on Comic Relief and have had huge amounts of fun raising money with them. It feels like a privilege to remind people of this and to keep exciting people to what we believe is a brilliant institution.”

Pablo is an independent agency based in Shoreditch, London. One of its co-owners is 2003 England Rugby World Cup winner Ben Kay. Former Kantar boss Eric Salama was recently appointed chair of Comic Relief.