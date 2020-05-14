Don't Miss

#MaskBreath is a thing: Hershey’s has a cure for halitosis

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Creative, News 1 min ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Face masks are pretty common attire now, whether the government recommends them or not, and one side effect is that a lot of people are coming to the horrible realisation that their breath stinks.

Determined not to waste a crisis, Hershey’s has found a new reason for consumers to buy its Ice Breaker mints, as this ad shows. Sales of Listerine are surging in the US too, and the newspapers are full of advice about how to combat halitosis.

Not sure who the ad agency is, but Hershey’s does a lot of work in-house. Feels like they missed an opportunity for a bit of humour here. Maybe a UK agency could step in to fill that gap when the phenomenon arrives on this side of the Atlantic.

MAA creative scale: 3

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is the former London Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.