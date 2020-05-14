MaskBreath is a thing: Hershey’s has a cure for halitosis

0 Shares Share

Face masks are pretty common attire now, whether the government recommends them or not, and one side effect is that a lot of people are coming to the horrible realisation that their breath stinks.

Determined not to waste a crisis, Hershey’s has found a new reason for consumers to buy its Ice Breaker mints, as this ad shows. Sales of Listerine are surging in the US too, and the newspapers are full of advice about how to combat halitosis.

<noscript><iframe title="#MaskBreath? It's Real." width="620" height="349" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yXU7JFKaSJQ?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Not sure who the ad agency is, but Hershey’s does a lot of work in-house. Feels like they missed an opportunity for a bit of humour here. Maybe a UK agency could step in to fill that gap when the phenomenon arrives on this side of the Atlantic.

MAA creative scale: 3