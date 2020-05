Having a laugh in lockdown with Maltesers and AMV

When’s the right time to turn to humour in a crisis?

Now according to Mars Wrigley and agency AMV BBDO as it brings back a lockdown version of Maltesers’ ‘Look on the Light Side’ with four gals making the best of it.

There’s also a social campaign partnering with mental health charity for Mind for those who really are being driven nuts.

The Phoebe Waller-Bridge lookalike (they’re everywhere these days) is especially good.

Deftly handled by AMV.

MAA creative scale: 8.