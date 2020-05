0 Shares Share

Publicis Italy has made a pretty good fist of Heineken – must be all that time they’re spending on Marcel – and Heineken is trying to do its bit in the crisis. Basically by expressing the simple truth: life at home is actually a mess (and the odd drink helps.)

Self-shot Zoom commercials are, hopefully, on the way out as the world gradually reverts to normal. But this is one of the best of them.

MAA creative scale: 8.5.