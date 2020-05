0 Shares Share

London agency VCCP has been taking Cadbury in some interesting – and, on the face of it, downbeat directions for the past couple of years – so Covid-19 lockdown was probably irresistible.

Here they are doing their community bit, neighbours helping each other to access a little light in a pretty dark tunnel. And flour (where did they get that from?)

With some neat (but tasteful) branding at the end.

Sure-footed.

MAA creative scale: 8.