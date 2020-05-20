Anomaly London wins ‘the most ambitious pitch in the history of the Mini brand’

0 Shares Share

BMW-owned Mini has appointed Anomaly London as its new global agency, displacing a roster of agencies including Jung Von Matt, Droga5, and German digital agency KKLD.

Mini’s plan is to roll out an integrated brand campaign in 2021, and Anomaly London has been briefed to develop creative ideas, implement digital communication, and develop an ‘always-on’ editorial approach. The “digital first” account covers all brand work and all products in all markets.

Seven international agencies — thought to include R/GA, Ogilvy and AnalogueFolk — took part in the pitch, which BMW describes as “the most ambitious ever in the history of the Mini brand.” The whole thing was conducted virtually, during lockdown.

Sebastian Beuchel, head of Mini global brand management, said: “Alongside its creative claim and international approach, the decisive factor in appointing this new lead agency was its strong digital focus. As far as we are concerned, ‘Digital first’ primarily entails making ‘customer first’ a top priority. The customer is the focus of all our activities and we want to communicate with customers on the basis of their requirements and interests – wherever and whenever they want to.

In 2021, Mini plans to roll out a comprehensive integrated brand and product campaign. According to Mini, there will be a “special focus on rigorous and overarching storytelling.” Alongside international brand and product communication, Anomaly’s role will be to enhance the relationship between the customer and the brand.